Real Madrid will keep Alvaro Odriozola for 2022-2023 season -report

Real Madrid have decided that they will keep Spanish right-back Alvaro Odriozola for the 2022-2023 season, according to a report published on AS.

Odriozola has established himself as a starter during his loan deal with Fiorentina and has completed some notable performances. Real Madrid are aware of the fact that they will need two pure right-backs on the team next season, especially after Carvajal has proved time and time again that he can’t escape injuries. In fact, he’s the undisputed starter on that spot but has played fewer minutes and matches than Lucas Vazquez.

Vazquez would be solid enough as an occasional backup if Carvajal wasn’t injury -prone, but since that’s not the case Madrid will have to make sure they keep another pure right-back on the squad.

Odriozola isn’t particularly reliable on defense, but his positioning and his defensive instincts are still better than Vazquez’s, so he should be an upgrade. That leaves Vazquez in a tough spot, given that he has barely played on his natural spot on the right side of the offensive line for quite some time. If AS’ report is accurate and Madrid keep Odriozola around, expect Vazquez to compete with him for the starting spot whenever Carvajal isn’t available.