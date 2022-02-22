Roberto Carlos coming out of retirement for charity match with English pub team

Real Madrid legend Roberto Carlos is coming out of retirement to play one charity match with an English pub team according to an article from MARCA.

Carlos was one of the prizes for donations made towards the Football Beyond Borders, which helps disadvantaged youth in the United Kingdom, raffle held on eBay. The prize was a one-match contract for Carlos to play at left-back for a non-professional club.

“I’ve been back in training for weeks to get match fit for the eBay Dream Transfer, and I’m a little nervous about my first game after a six-year break.”

“I can’t wait to meet the team I end up playing with though, and of course size up the team we’ll be playing against.”

The prize-winning side was English pub team Bull in the Barne United, who are based out of Shrewsbury. The Brazilian legend will now grace a football pitch again for a worthy cause and at the non-professional level.

There are no details when Carlos will be participating in the charity match.