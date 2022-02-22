 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Has the gap between Real Madrid and Barca shrunk?

Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn assess the work that Xavi has done as we’re now less than 1 month away from Clasico

By Kiyan Sobhani
Diego Lorijn
FC Barcelona v Real Madrid: La Liga Photo by Adria Puig/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • Michael Jordan’s all-star weekend appearances
  • An assessment of the work Xavi Hernandez has done at Barcelona
  • Has the gap between Barcelona and Real Madrid shrunk as we approach the next Clasico?
  • What will Real Madrid’s success this season depend on?
  • Barcelona vs Valencia takeaways
  • Barcelona vs Napoli 2nd leg mini preview
  • And more

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

