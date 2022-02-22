Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Has the gap between Real Madrid and Barca shrunk?

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

Michael Jordan’s all-star weekend appearances

An assessment of the work Xavi Hernandez has done at Barcelona

Has the gap between Barcelona and Real Madrid shrunk as we approach the next Clasico?

What will Real Madrid’s success this season depend on?

Barcelona vs Valencia takeaways

Barcelona vs Napoli 2nd leg mini preview

And more

