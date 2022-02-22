Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Has the gap between Real Madrid and Barca shrunk?

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- Michael Jordan’s all-star weekend appearances
- An assessment of the work Xavi Hernandez has done at Barcelona
- Has the gap between Barcelona and Real Madrid shrunk as we approach the next Clasico?
- What will Real Madrid’s success this season depend on?
- Barcelona vs Valencia takeaways
- Barcelona vs Napoli 2nd leg mini preview
- And more
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
