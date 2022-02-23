Open Thread: February 23, 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

FLORENTINO’S REVENGE MISSION

Since losing Neymar to Barca in 2013, a move that begun the scandalous destruction of Barca’s hierarchy, forcing Rosell to resign and many more calamities followed. Uncle Flo has been on a revenge mission to never again miss out on the next best thing to come out of Brazil. He’s since sent our best scouts on a relentless mission to sign any Brazilian kid that can breathe next to a ball. Further jacking up the price of the average Brazilian teenager. From Vinicius to Rodrygo to Reinier and now possibly Endrick. Hopefully the first three letters of his name spells the end for Uncle Flo’s gross Brazilian fetish. It’s high time we stop calculating and worrying about Non-EU spots in the team.

MILITAO TO CHELSEA?

In lieu of Brazilian fetish, since Chelsea signed Thiago Silva. They too seem to want in on the Brazilian meal plan. With Rumors of interest in Militao from the London club. Militao is currently in the process of signing an extension with our club. How ugly is this rumor at this time. After letting both Ramos and Varane go, our club will be wise to keep Militao since he’s our best CB and has formed a formidable pairing with Alaba.

THE CASE FOR TUCHEL

I see in the comments that everyone wants Poch since he’s likely to leave PSG....if they let him go. I don’t think PSG will be too pleased if they lose their coach to us for a second time, considering their former coach (Ancelotti) is currently ours also. If we get Poch, we’d be replacing their former coach on our team with their new one, a very diabolical and sinister move. Considering we’ve been pandering to them in public about Mbappe. Chelsea currently sit 3rd in the EPL table and are in the Caraboa cup final against Liverpool this Sunday. With the rumbling of the walls that Lukaku started some months back. It’s only a matter of time before Ziyech, Pulisic & Werner take heed to the command of the founding titan, disgusting player power sets in again at Chelsea and Tuchel is kicked out of the club. Making him free for us to scoop him. Not hoping he gets sacked, but Tuchel is a good option to consider.

SIGN OF THE TIMES

When i used to play for my high school team, my coach once told me that there are bigger things in life than football. And that football was only a very small part of it. And boyyy was he right about that. These are very heightened times to be alive in. To the people in Ukraine, life is about to take a dangerous and drastic turn and football isn’t a factor on their minds. We can only pray that a peaceful resolution is reached and no one has to lose their life & livelihood for whatever reason.