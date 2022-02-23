David Alaba returns to training, and an update on Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale trained indoors today, away from the rest of the team. This is nothing to worry about, per the club, who have said that Bale is going through routine procedures as he works with specialists.

Meanwhile, David Alaba — who was absent from training with the team yesterday — returned to the session. Both he and Karim Benzema (another who missed training yesterday) seem to be practicing normally, which is great news.

Today’s training session began with a half-hour workout inside the gym, and was followed up by rondos, ball circulation, and pressing drills before concluding with scrimmages on reduced-sized pitches.

On a side note, a hot talking point today was Alvaro Odriozola, who may be set to return next season. If you’re interested to know how he’s doing by two of our very own who’ve watched all his games this season, Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse discuss that, and a lot more, on today’s loan-track podcast for our Patrons.