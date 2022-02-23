Date and kick-off time set for El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona

La Liga have announced that the second El Clasico of the 2021-2022 season will be played on Sunday, March 20th and kicking off at 21:00 CET.

The match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu and it could be a decisive game for both sides, given that Los Blancos are trying to protect their current six-point lead in the table while Barcelona have gained some momentum in recent weeks. This one will be Xavi Hernandez’s first El Clasico as a coach, and it will surely be an intense one for him.

Real Madrid conquered the Camp Nou 1-2 last October in what was one of the nails in Ronald Koeman’s coffin as Barcelona’s coach.

The Blaugranes are still 15 points behind Madrid in the table —with one game at hand— but the match could still be crucial in the race for the 2021-2022 La Liga title, given that Sevilla are just six points behind Ancelotti’s men with a game between both sides still to be played at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in Andalusia.