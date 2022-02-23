Sergio Ramos unlikely to make Santiago Bernabeu return fixture for PSG

All is not well for Sergio Ramos and PSG. The former Real Madrid captain has battled injury all season long. The man from Andalusia has managed just five appearances since signing for the club in July. A new report from Le Parisien discards any chance of Sergio Ramos making a return for the 2nd leg at the Santiago Bernabeu. Ramos was out of the squad for the first leg due to injury, and is now highly unlikely to feature at his former home for the second leg.

Le Parisien dedicated an article to the situation Sergio Ramos is currently living in Paris and dubbed him, “the invisible man”. It has not been an easy adaptation for Ramos, with the media in France unrelenting in their disappointment surrounding his injuries. The center back is already discarded for PSG’s upcoming match against Saint-Etienne on Saturday and is unlikely to make the squad list for match against Nice on March 5th. The excitement around Sergio Ramos’ arrival has dissipated and the relationship between he and the club has soured.

Sadly, the Santiago Bernabeu will not have their chance to thank their former captain and arguably the greatest defender in the club’s history given the trajectory of his season. At 35-years-old, it seems injuries and overall minutes accumulated have finally caught up with the veteran. Ramos’ best years came with Real Madrid and when the time comes, he will be welcomed back with open arms.