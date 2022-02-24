Open Thread: February 24, 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, NeRObutBlanco, Ezek Ix, YoSnail & Kung_Fu_Zizou

MBAPPE

I’ve actively avoided posting Mbappe news on the DT and this will probably be the last one for this week unless communicado official kicks in. But it seems like every week, PSG media will leak to the public that Mbappe is considering renewing and that their relationship with him is good. Meanwhile, at the same time, our Madrid based media houses will also leak the opposite and that Mbappe’s relationship is on the rocks with PSG and that they’re unfairly pressuring him to sign his life away with them. Whereas Mbappe silently goes home a multi-millionaire in the midst of the fiasco.

ISCO & FREE AGENTS

Isco seems to have no shortage of suitors as he’ll be a free agent in the coming months. With West Ham, both Milan clubs & Dortmund interested in signing him. Gareth was said to have been missing in training on the 22nd, for reasons unknown. West Ham is also interested in signing him for free. Vallejo, Mariano & Ceballos are expected to leave the club this summer. That remains to be seen.

CHELSEA

To Chelsea fans, you don’t need the “next” Eden Hazard, when you an get the current one back...on loan. We’re currently working out a loan deal that’ll see Hazard return back to the north London club.

ASENSIO

There’s reports that Asensio’s future will be decided this summer with his contract set to expire next year (2023). Could be why he’s been on a wonder goal scoring spree lately and he’s only having his 3rd best season in terms of goals at 9 goals and 1 assist in 28 games. He’s only 3 goals away from outdoing his personal best of 11 goals. He’s on track to break that number. But i fear if our club decides to keep him, he may revert back to stale. Our club needs players like Asensio...not as a starter though. Before you rush to the comments, i’m not defending him. Asensio is a good squad player for rotation needs. But as a starter, he lacks the next level needed to be called upon regularly. He’s already infamously professed that he doesn’t want to be a leader/hero in the team and that he’s fine right where he is. And i commend him for his honesty.

Luka Modric is into NFT’s

Pepsi introduced a one of a kind new flavor, Nitro. Not only can you use this to clean your kitchen sinks, you can now put it in your car engine for max speed in traffic. The car oil company continues to be innovative in the industry. I’ll be taking this down shortly, just in case SB nation gets a Pepsi sponsorship/ad lol.

ICYMI:

Catch up on the latest MM podcast. Asllani leads Sweden to victory. Alaba returns to training. Sergio Ramos unlikely to play the return leg against us.