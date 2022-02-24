PSG’s chances to keep Mbappe past this summer have increased—rumor

PSG’s chances to re-sign Kylian Mbappe past his contract this summer have increased, according to former France winger and RMC Sport pundit Jerome Rothen.

“According to my information, relations have warmed up between Kylian Mbappé and PSG. It’s a reality. There was a 99% chance that he would leave in August. Today, it has warmed up so much that we have reached a 65% chance, so it still has well down. I am also told that it could go up at any time.”

“What can weigh is the sporting aspect, what emerges from the club and especially the PSG season. In the exchanges that I was able to have, I found that a qualification against Real [Madrid] could change things positively for PSG. It is important to say it because it was not won.”

Rothen claims that Mbappe could change his attitude if PSG move on to the next round of the Champions League after taking a 1-0 lead over Real Madrid in the first leg of the Round of 16.

Mbappe has yet to re-up his current contract with the Parisian club past this summer. There is much speculation that the 23-year-old will be moving on, but at least RMC believe the chances he leaves have now dropped significantly.

There has been seemingly little to no movement between Mbappe and PSG on a new deal, at least publicly. It is still possible Mbappe departs Paris this summer, but if Rothen’s podcast is to be believed, it may not be as likely as it once was.