Valverde could miss match against Rayo with stomach flu

Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde could miss Saturday’s away match against the mighty Rayo Vallecano due to a stomach flu. Valverde had to leave Wednesday’s training session and went home.

Players usually feel quite weak for a few days even after having recovered from a stomach flu, so Valverde could need to miss —or at least not be 100% ready— the crucial away match at Vallecas.

Rayo have been impressive so far this season and even managed to reach the Copa del Rey Semifinals, but it’s true that they’ve lost their last four games and appear to be trending down. Still, they’re a physical and intense team so Valverde’s physical presence could definitely be needed throughout the game.

If that’s the case and he’s not available, expect Camavinga to be the player chosen to replace Valverde whenever needed, even if coach Carlo Ancelotti has not given him many minutes in recent weeks.