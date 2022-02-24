Alaba and Kroos train indoors on Thursday; Valverde returns

Good news today at Valdebebas. While we reported that Fede Valverde didn’t train yesterday due to the stomach flu, the Uruguayan was back on the field today with his teammates as he took part in today’s practice session without problems. Valverde should be ready to go for Saturday’s match vs Rayo Vallecano in Vallecas.

In other news, David Alaba and Toni Kroos trained indoors, away from the rest of the players. The Austrain and German are fine, and shouldn’t miss the game on Saturday. They are both going through routine checks with specialists at the club.

Today’s training session started with warm-ups before transitioning into rondos, possession drills and tactical exercises. As always, the practice concluded with scrimmages on reduced-size pitches.

Tomorrow, Friday, will mark the last training session of the week where Carlo Ancelotti will hold his pre-game press conference before the Rayo game on Saturday. Keep it locked on Managing Madrid for more updates from training tomorrow as well as Ancelotti’s quotes.