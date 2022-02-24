Real Madrid will not sign a right-back this summer — report

A report from AS earlier this week stated that Real Madrid will bring back Alvaro Odriozola (currently on loan to Fiorentina) this summer. That seems to go hand in hand with today’s report from MARCA, which stated that Real Madrid will not sign a right-back this summer.

LISTEN: Managing Madrid’s Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse discuss whether Odriozola is good enough to come back to Real Madrid or not.

Real Madrid’s right back position, specifically the back-up right back position, is one of the voids in the squad that fans feel strongly about strengthening. Lucas Vazquez is not a natural right-back. Neither is Nacho, who has to fill in as the back-up center-back and left-back often as well. Real Madrid Castilla do have Sergio Santos, but he’s unproven. On top of all that, Dani Carvajal has a ton of health concerns and is unreliable.

But today’s report indicates that Real Madrid have faith in Dani Carvajal, or perhaps more accurately, they don’t see anyone in the market worth splashing money on. There are interesting free agents like Mazraoui and Porro, but the club did just recently extend Lucas Vazquez and they have Dani Carvajal for another three years as well. They can of course, still recall Alvaro Odriozola from Fiorentina.

It seems like the club won’t prioritize this position, for now.