Managing Madrid Podcast: The reality of the Haaland situation; Bernardo Silva; Courtois legacy

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

- Our thoughts on Bernardo Silva’s theoretical fit

- How would the 4-1-4-1 work with this team?

- Our thoughts on the Erling Haaland situation and how Real Madrid are dealing with it

- Are fans misinterpreting Real Madrid’s stance on the transfer?

- Achraf Hakimi’s return in 3-4 years

- Where will Thibaut Courtois rank in Real Madrid’s history in 5 years?

- Why don’t Real Madrid have modern tactics like other teams?

- Spontaneous Luka Doncic praise

- And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarreteM)