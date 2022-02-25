Real Madrid surround Andriy Lunin with love and support during a difficult time

It’s been a difficult 24 hours and counting, particularly for those directly affected with the war happening in Ukraine. It’s difficult to focus on football in times like this, with so much heartbreaking news coming out and so many people suffering.

Of course, Real Madrid have Andriy Lunin, who is Ukrainian, and without doubt he will have been affected by what’s happening to some capacity. He seemed in good spirits today at training on the surface, and MARCA reported that behind closed doors, he was surrounded by affection.

Carlo Ancelotti, the coaching staff, and all the players expressed their love for Lunin today in training, showing solidarity with him in these difficult times. According to MARCA, despite being a quiet person, Lunin was “moved by the gestures and concern for him and his loved ones in Ukraine,” and went on to train with “apparent normality”.

