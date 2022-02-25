Open Thread: February 25, 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, NeRObutBlanco, Ezek Ix, YoSnail & Kung_Fu_Zizou

NEYMAR

Neymar was once at a Real Madrid training session back when he was 10 years old. And everything was set for him to be a Real Madrid player but that he got homesick and left back for Brazil.

RB

With the reports of our club not wanting to sign a RB. I’m beginning to see a trend of our club showing the strangest of trust in the players you least expect.

FEDE

Fede’s competition isn’t Modric or being un-selected by Ancelotti when fit. But rather, it seems to be his own body. He has to overcoem the constant illnesses that hits him almost after every-time he plays well.

ICYMI:

Prayers for Andriy Lunin