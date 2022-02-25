UEFA to host 2022 Champions League Final in Paris, not Saint Petersburg

UEFA have decided to move the location of the 2022 Champions League Final from Saint Petersburg to Paris and the game will be played at the Stade de France in Saint Denis, according to a report from the Associated Press. The European association have decided to change the venue following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Furthermore, UEFA have decided that the home games involving Ukrainian and Russian teams in the Europe League or in any of its competitions will be played in neutral ground elsewhere.

The Stade de France can host around 80,000 fans, so it checks all the boxes UEFA need for a big event like a Champions League Final.

Real Madrid will be fighting for their ticket to the Champions League Quarterfinals when they host Paris Saint-Germain on March 9th. Los Blancos need to overcome the 1-0 deficit they earned at the Parc des Princes, so it will not be an easy task for Ancelotti’s men.