Alaba out against Rayo Vallecano with small groin injury

Real Madrid defender David Alaba will miss Saturday’s away match against Rayo Vallecano with a small groin injury which kept him out of Friday’s training session. The defender couldn’t train with the rest of the squad and the coaching staff has decided to take a cautious approach so that he can be 100% ready for Madrid’s next matches, including the return leg of the Champions League’s Round of 16 against PSG.

Alaba’s injury isn’t serious and his presence in that game isn’t in danger assuming that he doesn’t suffer any kind of set back, a club source told Managing Madrid.

Without him, Militao and Nacho will be the two center-backs in the middle of Madrid’s defensive line, with Ferland Mendy starting on the left flank and Dani Carvajal on the right one.

Gareth Bale will also miss the game, as coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed during his pre-match press conference today.