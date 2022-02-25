Real Madrid announce squad for La Liga match against Rayo

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Saturday’s away match against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga.

REAL MADRID SQUAD LIST:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Luis López.

Defenders: Carvajal, E. Militão, Vallejo, Nacho, Marcelo and F. Mendy.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Casemiro, Valverde, Lucas V., D. Ceballos, Isco and Camavinga.

Attackers: Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Jović, Vini Jr., Rodrygo and Mariano.

As expected, David Alaba will miss the game with the small groin injury he picked up during Thursday’s training session. Bale is also out.

Other than those two players, Real Madrid have a healthy squad and the players should be fresh enough to take on Rayo. The Vallecas team started the season overachieving and even clinched their presence in the Copa del Rey Semifinals, but they have been struggling in recent weeks and Madrid should take advantage of that, although it’s clear that Vallecas is a very tough venue to play in as the visiting team.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 02/26/2022

Time: 18:30 CEST, 12:30pm EST.

Venue: Estadio de Vallecas, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.