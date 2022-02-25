Marco Asensio wants to renew with Real Madrid, but has better offers from other European clubs

Marco Asensio is at a pivotal point in his career. The 26-year-old is theoretically in the prime of his career and has appeared to have won the starting position on Real Madrid’s right wing. The Mallorcan's powerful left foot has secured important points for Los Blancos over the last few weeks. The player has visibly taken on more responsibility in the attack and has matured mentally. Where he once shuttered and scurried from responsibility, he now looks to shoulder it. With his contract expiring in 2023, a decision will need to be made this summer on whether Asensio wants to stay in the Spanish capital or move on to a new challenge.

According to a report from ABC, Real Madrid have offered a new four year deal to the winger, maintaining his current salary of €4.5 million annually. Marco Asensio’s representatives have indicated that the player has offers from England with a salary in the range of €7 million per year. The report from ABC, also references interest from Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, and Bayern Munich along with various English clubs. Real Madrid do not plan to improve their offer and will leave the ball in Asensio’s court to make a decision.

The impending arrival of Kylian Mbappe will certainly be a factor in Asensio’s decision. The player still believes he would have an important role, even if the Frenchman were to arrive and take a position amongst the attacking trident. Asensio will need to decide if he wants to stay and fight in Madrid or move on and potentially earn more money else where. If the Spaniard were to leave this summer, Madrid would look to acquire a €50 million transfer fee. Whether that figure is realistic remains to be seen, but Asensio does have other clubs courting him.