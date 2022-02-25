Real Madrid provide update on Bernabeu renovation

Real Madrid released an update on the Bernabeu renovation project on Friday via MARCA and the Real Madrid official Twitter page.

️ ️ It's time for your latest Santiago Bernabéu stadium update video!#RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/DolGApYxUB — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) February 25, 2022

The nearly five-minute construction footage details the facets of the project that are nearing completion or that have been completed already. It also includes conceptual art of the final outcome of the project when it is completed.

The video shows the completion of the central beam which will include ten, 78-pound pyramid beams to connect the top of the stadium. They are also completing a thermal and acoustic roof insulation that will give the Bernabeu a futuristic look when aluminum panel work is added.

The Padre Damian side of the stadium is also progressing with the staircases nearing completion while also working on its metal structure. The club has previously constructed the new towers on the Castellana side of the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid also provided media of the greenhouse underneath the stadium that will house and treat the retractable pitch when not in match use.

The renovation project was originally scheduled for the end of this year. There is no update if that timeframe will be met, but the large-scale project appears to be progressing significantly with every update provided from Real Madrid.