Mbappe turns down new ‘blank-check’ offer from PSG—report

PSG forward Kylian Mbappe has reportedly turned down another renewal offer from the club, according to MARCA.

The Parisian club’s latest offer was reportedly a blank check that would top the €90 million offer he was allegedly offered last summer. MARCA claims the long-term contract offer also promised that PSG would remain competitive within the highest level of European football.

The report reads that both club and player met at least once last week to discuss an extension of Mbappe’s contract, which is set to expire this summer. MARCA says that the renewal offer would have extended the contract by two years so long as Mbappe stays a PSG player past the 2022 World Cup, given the Qatari ownership of the club, with the option to leave thereafter.

Concerning Real Madrid’s involvement, the report claims the Spanish club will not pressure Mbappe into quick decisions and believe he has been put under enough stress already over his contract. MARCA claims Mbappe would make less at Real Madrid, but money is not his primary motivation.