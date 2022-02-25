Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Real Madrid’s Future Midfield And The Rise Of Barca

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

- Are Barca back?

- How Xavi Hernandez has improved Barcelona

- How he’s maximized his signings

- Atletico vs Manchester United takeaways

- Worries for Atletico in the 2nd leg

- Villarreal vs Juventus

- Real Madrid’s future midfield

- The future of Marco Asensio and Rodrygo Goes

- Why couldn’t Barca keep Takefusa Kubo?

- And more.

Enjoy the raw Churros and thanks for being a Patron!

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

