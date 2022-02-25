Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Real Madrid’s Future Midfield And The Rise Of Barca

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- Are Barca back?
- How Xavi Hernandez has improved Barcelona
- How he’s maximized his signings
- Atletico vs Manchester United takeaways
- Worries for Atletico in the 2nd leg
- Villarreal vs Juventus
- Real Madrid’s future midfield
- The future of Marco Asensio and Rodrygo Goes
- Why couldn’t Barca keep Takefusa Kubo?
- And more.
Enjoy the raw Churros and thanks for being a Patron!
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
