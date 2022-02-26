Open Thread: February 26, 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

POACHing POCH

As PSG continue to suffocate and threaten Mbappe with insane financial offers that will make them break and destroy FFP rules...which their president sits on the board of committee. Mbappe remains all but adamant to not sign. If you’ve noticed, Leandro is no longer in the news shedding crocodile tears. That means Nasser has taken over and he seems like he’s a man of very few words because the papers have been running wild and doing all the talking since Leandro faded in the background. Apparently, Mbappe is not the only one that wants out of that club. Poch is also said to have rejected Man Utd’s recent offer for the managerial position as he waits for an opportunity to come coach our team. Glory Glory Hala Madrid!

EA/FIFA BREAK UP

For those of you that still play the game. EA is considering ending its 30 year relationship with FIFA due to FIFA’s restriction on EA for more rights to do other things with the game. Especially during a non-world cup year. And if things continue like this, FIFA 23 will be the last game from EA bearing the ‘FIFA’ title.

VALUE

Both Vini and Militao are in the process of contract renewals and our club intends to increase their release clauses to 1bn. Seeing as they’re both attracting large amounts of suitors.

Both Vinicius and Militao, who is under contract until 2025, are believed to earn around €3.5m in wages at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Both guys could go anywhere else and earn quadruple that amount if our club isn’t careful to meet them in the middle.

ASENSIO

Liverpool have reportedly made an offer of 30 MIL for Asensio. They’ve been long time admirers of him. With 1 year (2023) left on his contract, that’s a lot of money for Asensio. I say we take that money and runnnnn without looking back. And we can make way for Arribas and Blanco if we’re not going to loan those guys out.

BORJA

Mayoral has been off to a decent start at Getafe after switching from Roma last month. Scoring 3 goals in 5 games. Some weeks back Borja vented to the press about his playing time severely diminishing under then new Manager Mourinho after coming off a season of 17 goals in 45 games to just 11 games over 5 months leading into January 2022. And Roma effectively ended their intent to sign him for 20 Mil from us. Damn you Mourinho.

HE-WHO-SHALL-NOT-BE-NAMED

After being sent down the walk of shame and made to go it naked for his reluctance to be “patient”. By definition, ‘patient’ in Real Madrid means waiting till someone retires or is forcefully and shamefully kicked out of the club before you get your chance to shine as a consistent starter in their place. Often times the player in question is an ageing, declining fan favorite/club hero and coaches won’t easily bench them for any youngster. Martin Odegaard has risen from the ashes of the boo boys and is now flourishing way better than Ceballos ever could at Arsenal. Emerging as one of the leaders of the team with Arsenal now sitting 5th place, 1 point behind Man Utd and 5 from Liverpool. Not bad considering where they started from early in the season and were the butt of every joke.