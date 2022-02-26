 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Special Twitter Spaces Audio: PSG 2nd leg approach, Mbappe / Haaland fit, and more.

Kiyan Sobhani and Siddharth Ramsundar host a 1-hour discussion on all things Real Madrid

By Kiyan Sobhani and Tacticalfouling
/ new
Paris Saint-Germain v Real Madrid: Round Of Sixteen Leg One - UEFA Champions League Photo by Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

This is a special thing we did. It’s not broadcasted on the regular Managing Madrid Podcast feed, but rather on Twitter Spaces. We had a lot of fun doing it, and will look to do more in the future because we have so many fans on Twitter who can sit in live on the discussion.

What you’re about to listen to below is a 1-hour discussion, where KIyan Sobhani starts a Real Madrid Q&A before Siddharth Ramsundar joins the discussion. On tap:

  • Real Madrid journalism: How to get started
  • PSG 2nd leg approach and our confidence levels
  • Our thoughts on the ongoing discussion on how you fit in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland in this team
  • Rodrygo Goes’s future
  • Real Madrid’s ideal next coach
  • How good is Real Madrid’s depth?
  • And so much more

If this is the first time you’re listening to us talk, you may like our Managing Madrid Podcast.

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Apple

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Spotify

Get bonus podcasts on Patreon.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...