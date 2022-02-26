Special Twitter Spaces Audio: PSG 2nd leg approach, Mbappe / Haaland fit, and more.

This is a special thing we did. It’s not broadcasted on the regular Managing Madrid Podcast feed, but rather on Twitter Spaces. We had a lot of fun doing it, and will look to do more in the future because we have so many fans on Twitter who can sit in live on the discussion.

What you’re about to listen to below is a 1-hour discussion, where KIyan Sobhani starts a Real Madrid Q&A before Siddharth Ramsundar joins the discussion. On tap:

Real Madrid journalism: How to get started

PSG 2nd leg approach and our confidence levels

Our thoughts on the ongoing discussion on how you fit in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland in this team

Rodrygo Goes’s future

Real Madrid’s ideal next coach

How good is Real Madrid’s depth?

And so much more

Done, recorded and posted here. It was awesome.



