Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid, 2022 La Liga: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid visit Rayo Vallecano hoping to gain some momentum and confidence for the tough games ahead. Los Blancos have managed to keep their six-point lead in La Liga table even after their struggles early in 2022, but they will need to compete at a high level to get the three points today.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Nacho, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Asensio, Vinicius, Benzema.

Rayo Vallecano predicted XI: Dimitrievski, Balliu, Saveljich, Catena, Garcia, Comsesaña, Valentin, Palazon, Trejo, Garcia, Guardiola.

Real Madrid will be without David Alaba, who suffered a minor groin injury during Thursday’s training session and will not be available. The defender should recover in time for next weekend’s match against Real Sociedad, but Nacho will replace him in the lineup today.

Other than that, Ancelotti should have a fresh and capable squad, so he will be expected to start his best available lineup to conquer the Estadio de Vallecas.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 02/26/2022

Time: 18:30 CEST, 12:30pm EST.

Venue: Estadio de Vallecas, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

