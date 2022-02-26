Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid 2022 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch La Liga online

Real Madrid visit Vallecas to face Rayo in what could be one of the toughest venues to play as a visiting team in the entire La Liga. Los Blancos have struggled since the Christmas break but at the same time they’ve managed to keep their six-point lead in the table.

On the other hand, Rayo Vallecano started the season performing at a very high level and even reached the Copa del Rey Semifinals, something that not even the most optimistic fans could dream of. However, they’ve lost their last four games and appear to be trending down, so it will be interesting to see their game plan against Real Madrid.

The Estadio de Vallecas is a very tight, tough pitch and it won’t be easy for Los Blancos to control and dominate the tempo of the game through possession, so they will require physicality and intensity from the get go if they want to escape Vallecas with three more points.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 02/26/2022

Time: 18:30 CEST, 12:30pm EST.

Venue: Estadio de Vallecas, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

