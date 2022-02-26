CONFIRMED lineups: Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid, 2022 La Liga

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Nacho, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Asensio, Vinicius, Benzema.

Rayo Vallecano starting XI (TBC): Dimitrievski, Balliu, Saveljich, Catena, Garcia, Comsesaña, Valentin, Palazon, Trejo, Garcia, Guardiola.

As expected, Nacho Fernandez will replace Alaba in the lineup. He will play alongside Militao today, with Mendy taking care of the left side of the team’s defensive line. Real Madrid will need to play with intensity and physicality from the very first minute if they want to beat Rayo at Vallecas.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 02/26/2022

Time: 18:30 CEST, 12:30pm EST.

Venue: Estadio de Vallecas, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.