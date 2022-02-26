Only Two Days Left For Early Bird Tickets To Our Chicago Podcast

Chicago is stop #8 on our Managing Madrid Podcast World Tour. This has been an amazing experience, and as it’s coming to an end, we want to remind you that the Windy City will be our last stop in the United States. So If you’ve been itching to make it out to one of these podcasts and haven’t been able to, we highly recommend you to jump in and make the trip from wherever you are. This will likely be your last chance.

Early bird tickets end on February 28th. After that, prices go up. If you can book your tickets this weekend, you not only save money, but you also help us with some of the logistical planning.

We will be doing a live podcast the weekend of April 16th, 2022, either on Saturday or Sunday, depending on when the game against Sevilla officially gets scheduled for. We'll announce the day, time, and venue closer to the day.

Reserve your early bird spot ASAP to ensure you get in before seats fill up and prices go up. This may very well be our only stop in Chicago for the foreseable future. Make it count. Come meet us!

Date and time

Sat, 16 Apr 2022, 7:00 PM –

Sun, 17 Apr 2022, 10:00 PM EDT