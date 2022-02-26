Report — Where Do Real Madrid Femenino Stand With Contract Renewals?

According to an article by Mayca Jiménez from AS, Real Madrid have yet to iron out a number of contracts with the core of their team. Misa’s agent, Arkaitz Coca, stated: “She has not yet signed with any club because she is waiting to reach an agreement with Real Madrid,” which will be welcome news to Madridistas but will also have them wondering why the club has yet to make a move.

After all, Maite Oroz and Kenti Robles already have contracts extending them to 2025 and 2024, respectively. However, Misa is far from unique. Kosovare Asllani, Babett Peter, Olga Carmona, Claudia Florentino, Teresa Abelleira, Aurélie Kaci, and Marta Cardona are all waiting to put pen to paper.

Ivana Andrés, according to AS, is the only player right now that is close to being official.

This is besides Marta Corredera, of course, who will automatically continue for another year due to becoming pregnant, as guaranteed by the collective agreement.

The anxiety of Madrid fans is understandable but it appears as if the club is slowly working their way through the pile. Figures like Misa are the face of the women’s section and it would be shocking if an agreement wasn’t eventually worked out.

Admittedly, the future of the veterans, such as Babs, Kaci, and even Asllani, is less certain. Recently, a post on Asllani’s official Facebook page expressed a desire to leave the league due to the excessive physical treatment she receives in games, although it seems clear from the wording of the post that the player herself did not write this (it was probably done by a close friend or family member with access). Whether it had Asllani’s approval is unknown.

A more relevant complication for the Swede would be Madrid’s potential pursuit of Barcelona star Jenni Hermoso, who plays in a similar role as Asllani and would demand major minutes and money.

Las Blancas’ interest in Laia Alexandri could also spell the end for Babs, although this is mere speculation.

Ultimately, there are a number of factors for Madrid to work out — salary demands, squad planning, new transfers, etc. — when negotiating all these contracts and patience will be required from all parties (including the fans) as the months wind down to the offseason.