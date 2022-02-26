Player Ratings: Rayo Vallecano 0-1 Real Madrid; 2022 La Liga

Real Madrid travelled 7 miles south of the Santiago Bernabeu to take on Rayo Vallecano in Vallecas. Carlo Ancelotti made one change to his usual line-up with Nacho replacing the injured David Alaba. The game was an even affair with both goalkeepers coming up big to make important saves. Ultimately a late goal from Karim Benzema was enough to secure the three points. Full match player ratings below:

Thibaut Courtois—9: The big Belgian was crucial to Real Madrid’s victory. Contributed with 5 important saves all within the box.

Dani Carvajal—8: A good game from the right back who combined well with Asensio in the first half. Had 3 key passes and 4 completed tackles.

Eder Militao—6: Sergi Guardiola stuck close to Nacho meaning Militao had an easier day at the office. Not much to m up, but was composed on the ball when required.

Nacho—6: Was beat aerially on more than one occasion by Sergi Guardiola. Otherwise was solid in the challenge, winning 4 of 5 ground duels and was assured in possession.

Ferland Mendy—7: Contributed with a team high of 6 tackles. Struggled early on under Rayo’s press.

Casemiro—2: The Brazilian had a night to forget. Coughed up possession in dangerous areas and arguably should have been show a red card for a studs up challenge.

Luka Modric—6.5: Tried the vertical pass that others weren’t willing to play. Roamed about the pitch for much of the 2nd half try to carve out an opening.

Toni Kroos—7.5: Had greater influence over the much as a #6. In total had 118 touches (game high), 101 passes at 98.1% PA (game high), 8 of 8 long balls, 2 key passes, and 4 of 5 ground duels won.

Vinicius Junior—5.5: A very quite performance for 80+ minutes, but made a brilliant curved run in the final minutes of the game to feed Benzema and break the deadlock.

Marco Asensio—7: One of the lone bright spots in the first half. Had 3 shots, including 2 big chances, and 5 completed dribbles.

Karim Benzema—6: Always brilliant connecting the dogs in transition and in the final third, but struggled to get shots off. Showed up when it mattered most with an intelligent off ball run before tapping in his goal.

Substitutions:

Fede Valverde—7.5: A major net positive after coming on for Casemiro. Was not afraid to attack the Rayo backline and played some important passes in the final third to help create space.

Rodyrgo Goes—7: Contributed to the build-up in the game winning goal, with some combination play between himself, Benzema, and Vinicius.

Dani Ceballos—N/A: Late substitution for Luka Modric.

Eduardo Camavinga—N/A: Late substitution for Vinicius Junior.