Managing Madrid Podcast: Rayo Post-game and an interesting Ancelotti post-game reflection

On this episode, Kiyan Sobhani, Matt Wiltse, and Om Arvind discuss:

Real Madrid’s consistency in the league from a results standpoint

What was Real Madrid’s biggest issue in the first half vs Rayo Vallecano?

The on-ball positioning

Dealing with Rayo’s press (and other teams in general, looking ahead to Barcelona and PSG)

Thibau Courtois’s performance

Luka Modric’s performance

Carlo Ancelotti’s post-game quotes

The Fede Valverde - Toni Kroos - Luka Modric lineup vs PSG as prophesied by Carlo himself

Alternatively, a discussion on Fede on the RW.

How are we supposed to turn on the high press magically by the time the 2nd leg starts?

Is Carlo’s decision making based on job security?

His quotes about ‘trying to press’

The performances of Dani Carvajal and Ferland Mendy

Marco Asensio’s perfromance

Carlo’s subs

The brilliance of Real Madrid’s goal

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)

Om Arvind (@OmVASports)