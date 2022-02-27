Open Thread: February 27, 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

MY FORMATION

This is a formation i’d like to see us try. Might be too late seeing as we’re too far in the season.

—————————-Jovic——-————-

-————Benz—————————--——

Vini————-Asensio—————-Rodrygo

——Casemiro———Kroos/Modric——-

—-Alaba———Militao——-Carvajal/Nacho—-

BENCH: Vazquez, Mariano, Fede, Cama, Isco. Mendy. Bale, Hazard.

We need Jovic in the lineup because for some reason, our players still tend to cross the ball to Santa’s little non-helpers in the box (emphasis on little). And sometimes when all else is failing, they still cross the ball and then cross their hearts, hoping for the pope or Jesus himself to come and do something about their crosses. So we need someone 6’0 and up in there to at occupy defenders and get a good head on the cross. And be some kind of a threat in the box outside of Vini and Benzema

With Jovic up top, Benzema has all the freedom in the world to run to the left or run away from the box like he likes and look to play someone else in.

Vini can still be Vini and dominate the left flank with his defensive duties attached and maybe increased with a 3-man backline.

Asensio has always been a #10 masquerading as a winger. And playing behind 2 strikers that can draw defenders away from him, gives him space to use his greatest weapon, his left foot, from any distance. And he can deliver some adequate passes to our forwards if needed. Though Benzema will do most of the creative work and linkup play.

Rodrygo still doesn’t have much of an attacking presence as a right winger, but he does his due diligence in defense/tracking back and can contribute up top if the occasion calls for it. Still a solid player to have.

Having a 3-man backline means we need some serious defensive insurance and coverage. Bash Casemiro all you want when he has a bad day, he still provides a safety protocol that no one on this team can suffice for in his absence.

Either one of Kroos or Modric can rotate with each other next to case. Can’t have them both on the pitch at the same time simply because KCM must come to a definitive end. Personally i’d prefer Modric but kroos works too next to a destroyer.

Barring Carvajal’s worrisome form, i don’t have to explain the rest of the backline.