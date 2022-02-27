Visual data: Benzema to the rescue in unconvincing outing vs Rayo Vallecano

Real Madrid’s fatigued roster was once again unable to string together an impressive performance this weekend. The team returned with the all-important three points but the performance on offer was rather discouraging, gauging the schedule up ahead.

Passing Network

With all three of Mendy, Vinicius, and Benzema on the pitch, Real Madrid, a bit uncharacteristically, decided to focus on the right flank. Rayo was not necessarily doing a stellar job to contain Madrid on the left but the visitors still opted for the other flank as their primary hub of build-up.

Pressing

Real Madrid’s pressing was either non-existent or all over the place in this game. This has been the pattern with Ancelotti’s scheme. However, they did not engage in defensive actions very high up the pitch. It was mostly contained with the midblock.

Finally: Benzema

The current Pichichi leader once again came to the team’s rescue with the only goal of the game. Benzema was the initiator and executor of the entire move. His return to fitness also meant Madrid looked much sharper on offense.