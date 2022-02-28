 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Open Thread: February 28, 2022

Your Manic Monday issue of the Daily Merengue!

By NeRObutBlanco
/ new
FBL-ESP-LIGA-RAYO VALLECANO-REAL MADRID
If overall offensive production had a beard and a name...
Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally join in a movie premiere: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Ezek Ix or... yours truly!

Congratulations on 400 Victories, Karim the Dream

Yeesh! Time sure does fly!

Kubo to be Part of the Team Next Season?

I don’t know how many of you have been keeping tabs on Kubo this season. I, for one, haven’t managed to catch many of his games. Would you say it’s worth keeping him in our squad for next season, instead of loaning the youngster out again?

Since we’re on the Topic...

Another youngster Real seem to be content with, is Rodrygo, who we’ll probably be seeing more of next season as well.

Breathing Down our Neck

Sevilla are keeping up their impressive form this season. It looks like Los Blancos will have to keep stepping on the gas if they want to win La Liga. Let’s not lose the league from within our grasp... pretty please?

Anybody Watch this Madness?

In another big match, Liverpool beat Chelsea after 22 penalties to win the Carabao cup! Not the game for heart patients, that’s for sure.

Have a nice new week and may the Madridismo be with ya all. Remember; Your mods love ya!... If they don’t, they’ll make sure you know

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...