Open Thread: February 28, 2022

Congratulations on 400 Victories, Karim the Dream

Yeesh! Time sure does fly!

Kubo to be Part of the Team Next Season?

I don’t know how many of you have been keeping tabs on Kubo this season. I, for one, haven’t managed to catch many of his games. Would you say it’s worth keeping him in our squad for next season, instead of loaning the youngster out again?

| Real Madrid want Kubo part of the squad next season, that’s the clubs and the players desire. @diarioas pic.twitter.com/13ue8PLxJs — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) February 27, 2022

Real Madrid's idea is to have Take Kubo in the squad for next season, the player wants the same. @diarioas pic.twitter.com/8NLYbUMtrF — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) February 27, 2022

Since we’re on the Topic...

Another youngster Real seem to be content with, is Rodrygo, who we’ll probably be seeing more of next season as well.

At Real Madrid they're very happy with Rodrygo, the player has failed to establish himself as a starter but he's very liked by Ancelotti for his defensive work and bringing a lot of energy to the game when he comes on. @diarioas pic.twitter.com/lY5MnTPb5R — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) February 27, 2022

Breathing Down our Neck

Sevilla are keeping up their impressive form this season. It looks like Los Blancos will have to keep stepping on the gas if they want to win La Liga. Let’s not lose the league from within our grasp... pretty please?

Sevilla win El Gran Derbi to close the gap with Real Madrid to 6 points pic.twitter.com/aQN5YduXTt — 433 (@433) February 27, 2022

Anybody Watch this Madness?

In another big match, Liverpool beat Chelsea after 22 penalties to win the Carabao cup! Not the game for heart patients, that’s for sure.

