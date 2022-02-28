VIDEO: Discussion on Real Madrid’s struggles with a high press

Here is another tactical discussion from last night’s post-game podcast. Last night we uploaded a video about Real Madrid’s pressing structure, and today, we’ve uploaded a clip about how Real Madrid deal with opponents’ high press:

This video includes discussion, mostly, on how Real Madrid dealt with Rayo Vallecano’s press, and also look ahead to two games where our press-resistancy will be of utmost importance: Barcelona in a March Clasico at Santiago Bernabeu, and PSG in the 2nd leg of the Champions League round-of-16.

Let us know what you think about the above discussion in the comments.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)

Om Arvind (@OmVASports)