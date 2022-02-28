Mbappe open to PSG contract extension -report

The saga continues. French striker Kylian Mbappe would be open to a contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain, according to a report published this Monday on L’Equipe. Mbappe would be wiling to sign a short contract as he is keen on becoming PSG’s best ever scorer, needing 44 more goals to beat Edinson Cavani’s current record.

Needless to say, this could be yet another rumor in this endless saga and Mbappe could very well be on his way to the Spanish capital as soon as the 2021-2022 season ends. However, L’Equipe are a reliable and reputed publication and even the Spanish media have reported in recent weeks that Mbappe’s family wants the player to sign this short extension which would keep him in Paris for at least two more seasons.

One thing is clear, though. Mbappe will lead PSG’s offense when the French club visit the Santiago Bernabeu next week. Could the outcome of that return leg make an impact on his decision? Has he actually made that final decision already or is he still keeping his options open?