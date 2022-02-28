Transfer talk: How concerning are Erling Haaland’s injuries?

It’s no secret that Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland will be on the move this summer — a notion likely even more reinforced by the German side tumbling out of the Europa League knockout stages on a 2 - 6 aggregate vs Rangers.

The Norwegian international’s talent level and potential is astronomical, perhaps second only to another Madrid target: Kylian Mbappe. But this season has been hampered by multiple muscular injuries which have led to over 15 games missed, including missing games at the moment.

With Real Madrid linked to a potential move for Haaland and the massive investment that will take (reminder that the always scrupulous Mina Raiola is Haaland’s agent), a very pertinent question becomes: Is he injury prone?

I discussed that in the following video:

Haaland’s ongoing muscular issues will certainly be something to keep an eye on moving forward, particularly if the club are truly in for him this summer.

Dr. Rajpal Brar, DPT has a doctorate in physical therapy from Northern Arizona University, and runs his own in-person and online sports medicine and performance business, 3CB Performance, in West LA and Valencia, CA in which he further combines his movement expertise and fitness training. He also works at a hospital — giving him experience with patients in the immediate healthcare setting and neurological patients (post stroke, post brain injury) — and has been practicing for 4 years. Brar is additionally training at UCLA’s mindful awareness research center (MARC), has a background in youth football coaching and analyzes Real Madrid from a medical and skills perspective for Managing Madrid and on his own YouTube Channel. You can follow him on Twitter at @3cbPerformance.