Real Madrid Announce Squad For Copa De La Reina Match vs. Alhama

Youth player Sara Martín gets her first call up!

By Om Arvind
/ new
FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - Semi Final Supercopa de Espana Femenina Photo by Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Squad List

GK: Misa, Méline Gérard

DEF: Kenti Robles, Babett Peter, Ivana Andrés, Olga Carmona, Claudia Florentino, Lucía Rodríguez, Rocío Gálvez, Sofie Svava

MID: Teresa Abelleira, Maite Oroz, Claudia Zornoza

FWD: Esther González, Marta Cardona, Lorena Navarro, Nahikari García, Caroline Møller Hansen, Athenea del Castillo, Sara Martín

Absences: Kosovare Asllani, Aurélie Kaci, Marta Corredera (maternity leave)

Real Madrid get back in action away to Alhama in the quarter-finals of the Copa de la Reina. Asllani and Kaci are the two unexpected absences but those available should be more than enough to do the job.

The other notable piece of news is the inclusion of academy player Sara Martín, who is getting her first call up to the first team squad.

The match will be played at 7 pm local time (1 pm EST) and can be viewed on Teledeporte and RTVE (with VPN). For TV listings, always be sure to check out livesoccertv.com.

