Real Madrid Renew Teresa Abelleira’s Contract Until 2024

Real Madrid have officially extended Teresa Abelleira’s contract until 2024.

The central midfielder is the third player in the team to be renewed after Maite Oroz and Kenti Robles.

This news comes after a report published by AS, which detailed how Madrid have yet to deal with a number of contracts, but it is clear that the club is steadily working their way through everyone.

At 22-years-old, Teresa is considered one of the future stars of the team and it will please fans to know that she has been locked down for the next two seasons.

The remaining players who will be free agents in the summer are numerous: Misa, Kosovare Asllani, Ivana Andrés, Babett Peter, Olga Carmona, Claudia Florentino, Aurélie Kaci, and Marta Cardona — at least half of whom can be considered to be key members of the squad.

Misa was the main player highlighted in the AS article, with her agent, Arkaitz Coca, stating: “She has not yet signed with any club because she is waiting to reach an agreement with Real Madrid.”

Three down; several more to go.