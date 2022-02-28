Modric about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and wars: “We must stop this nonsense”

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has published a tweet where he shared his thoughts about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and also about other wars going on around the world.

I grew up during war and I don't wish it on anyone. We must stop this nonsense where innocent people die. We want to live in peace. #StopWar — Luka Modrić (@lukamodric10) February 27, 2022

As Modric says on his tweet, he grew up in Croatia during the Balkan Wars. The midfielder had to leave his hometown and even his grandfather was killed during the conflict, so he knows how cruel and terrible war is.

The Croatian midfielder is now a very respected voice in his country. Not only he’s the captain and main leader of their football team, he also became Croatia’s first Ballon D’Or winner when he conquered the award back in 2018 following his great campaign with Real Madrid and his brilliant performances in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, where he led Croatia to the Final against France.

Real Madrid backup goalkeeper Andriy Lunin is from Ukraine and his family is still there in the country, so the squad is certainly supporting him as he tries to navigate this situation. Lunin was initially included in the squad list to face Rayo last Saturday but ended up staying at home due to personal reasons.