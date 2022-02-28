Real Madrid release statement on the passing of José Fernández

Former Sporting Gijon president from 1994 - 1997, José Fernández Álvarez, who is also the father of current president Javier Fernández, passed away yesterday at the age of 84. He leaves behind his wife Nori, as well as three children — Javier, Pilar, and Marta — six grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.
Real Madrid released this official statement today on the club’s website to express their condolences:
Official Announcement: Passing of José Fernández, former Real Sporting de Gijón President
“Real Madrid C. F., the club’s president and the Board of Directors are deeply saddened by the passing of José Fernández Álvarez, Real Sporting de Gijón’s president between 1994 and 1997, and father of the current president Javier Fernández.
Real Madrid would like to extend our condolences and our warmest sympathy and support to all his family and loved ones, and to his club and its supporters. May he rest in peace.”
