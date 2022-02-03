Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid, 2022 Copa del Rey Quarterfinals: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid visit Athletic Bilbao in a single-elimination game which will decide who advances to the Copa del Rey Semifinals. The circumstances surrounding this game are a bit unusual for Madrid, as key players like Casemiro or Vinicius Junior played a game with the Brazilian national team on Thursday, meaning that coach Carlo Ancelotti will be tempted to give them some rest.

However, it’s likely that they start, as they managed to arrive in time for Wednesday’s training session.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Nacho, Casemiro, Modric, Kroos, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Jovic.

Athletic Bilbao predicted XI: Simon, De Marcos, Yeray, Iñigo, Balenziaga, Vespa, Dani Garcia, Nico Williams, Muniain, Raul Garcia, Williams.

Benzema will sit this match out as he is still recovering and trying to improve his form and conditioning after the small hamstring injury he picked up during Real Madrid’s last game against Elche. Jovic is the main candidate to replace him but Asensio or even Bale could also play as a false nine.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM COPA DEL REY

Date: 02/03/2022

Time: 21:30 CEST, 03:30pm EST.

Venue: San Mames, Bilbao, Spain.

Available TV: Telecinco, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

