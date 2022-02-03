Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid 2022 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch Copa del Rey Quarterfinals online

The Copa del Rey exists to provide fans games like this one. Real Madrid visit the great San Mames to face Athletic Bilbao in a single-elimination game which will decide who advances to the Semifinals of the domestic competition.

While the Copa del Rey is never a priority for Real Madrid, coach Carlo Ancelotti will want his team to compete for the title now that they’ve reached this stage of the competition. The Semifinals will be a classic two-legged tie which should increase Madrid’s chances of reaching the Final, so the 2021-2022 season seems to be a solid opportunity for Los Blancos to conquer this title now that contenders like Sevilla, Atletico de Madrid or Barcelona have been knocked out.

First things first, though. Athletic Bilbao will be a tough team to beat in this Quarterfinals and the San Mames crowd will be a huge factor that Madrid must overcome if they want the ticket to the Semifinals.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM COPA DEL REY QUARTERFINALS

Date: 02/03/2022

Time: 21:30 CEST, 03:30pm EST.

Venue: San Mames, Bilbao, Spain.

Available TV: Telecinco, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

