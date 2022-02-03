Las Blancas Podcast: The Fight Back Begins

On this episode of Las Blancas Podcast, Om Arvind and Grant Little discuss:
- The weird history of Real Madrid-Real Sociedad matches
- Surprises in the eleven
- The way the early goal affected the rest of the game
- La Real’s awful broadcast
- Sofie Svava impressing defensively again
- Real Sociedad’s offensive tactics and why they didn’t work
- Madrid’s issues vs. the press
- Why Maite wasn’t very involved
- Svava as a set-piece taker
- Asllani’s immediate impact
- Possible mistakes: Cardona coming off and shifting Maite to the left
- Arroyo swinging momentum with her subs
- The poor defending on Real Sociedad’s goal
- Whether Ivana’s level has dropped this season
- How Toril uses certain players differently to Aznar
- Real Sociedad’s final gambit
- Toril correcting some errors by bringing on Olga and Athenea
- How the table looks now and Madrid’s path back to the Champions League
- And more
Hosts this week:
Om Arvind (@OmVAsports)
Grant Little (@grantlittle09)
Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)
