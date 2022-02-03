Las Blancas Podcast: The Fight Back Begins

On this episode of Las Blancas Podcast, Om Arvind and Grant Little discuss:

The weird history of Real Madrid-Real Sociedad matches

Surprises in the eleven

The way the early goal affected the rest of the game

La Real’s awful broadcast

Sofie Svava impressing defensively again

Real Sociedad’s offensive tactics and why they didn’t work

Madrid’s issues vs. the press

Why Maite wasn’t very involved

Svava as a set-piece taker

Asllani’s immediate impact

Possible mistakes: Cardona coming off and shifting Maite to the left

Arroyo swinging momentum with her subs

The poor defending on Real Sociedad’s goal

Whether Ivana’s level has dropped this season

How Toril uses certain players differently to Aznar

Real Sociedad’s final gambit

Toril correcting some errors by bringing on Olga and Athenea

How the table looks now and Madrid’s path back to the Champions League

And more

Hosts this week:

Om Arvind (@OmVAsports)

Grant Little (@grantlittle09)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)

