Carvajal: “Mbappe’s name has been heard for our team for many years”

Real Madrid right back Dani Carvajal spoke briefly about the reports surrounding Kylian Mbappe moving to the Spanish capital this summer in a radio interview with Onda Cero (via MARCA).

“Mbappe is a very, very good player whose name has been heard for our team for many years.”

“It seems that his [PSG] contract is ending, and it could be that in the future he will wear our shirt. But I’m telling you, right now he is a PSG player, and they are our rivals so the only thought I have is to defend him well. If I play and he plays, we get to play on the same flank.”

It seems Real Madrid is continuing to be rather tight-lipped surrounding the Mbappe saga given the report that the French striker had signed a €50 million pre-contract agreement prior to the winter transfer window closing. Mbappe is set to become a free agent eligible to officially sign at the end of June.

Carvajal also took the time to praise the strong production and breakout of Vinicius this season.

“We are a bit amazed with his [Vinicius’] performances. Vini already said that the goals would end up coming. He has worked a lot on his finishing, and you can see that.”

“He’s winning us a lot of points with his goals and assists. He’s focusing his game more on being decisive than just dribbling, and that’s the key.”

The veteran right back finished the interview talking about former teammate and captain Sergio Ramos, who has been struggling with injuries since joining PSG. Ramos is set to miss the match due to a calf injury.

“I feel identified with him and I know how these things are. It is difficult to go through the same thing without having an answer. Sergio is a born fighter, and he is going to get back to normality and be fine.”

“He deserves it, he is a professional. I would love for him to play against us, but that he has an off day. We have to be realistic that Sergio Ramos is a great footballer and if he is at his best level, he can give us difficulties. Because of my personal relationship with him, I would be happy if he was well and healthy.”