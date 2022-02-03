 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

CONFIRMED lineups: Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid, 2022 Copa del Rey Quarterfinals

All set for what should be a thrilling game.

By Lucas Navarrete
/ new
Real Madrid CF v Elche CF - La Liga Santander Photo by Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Athletic Bilbao in the 2022 Copa del Rey Quarterfinals.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Vazquez, Militao, Alaba, Nacho, Casemiro, Modric, Kroos, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Asensio.

Athletic Bilbao starting XI (TBC): Simon, De Marcos, Yeray, Iñigo, Balenziaga, Vespa, Dani Garcia, Nico Williams, Muniain, Raul Garcia, Williams.

This is an interesting lineup for Real Madrid, who have to replace Karim Benzema’s production against a strong, defensive Athletic team. This is a single-elimination game played at San Mames, so Madrid have to make sure they play with intensity and composure from the get go.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM COPA DEL REY

Date: 02/03/2022

Time: 21:30 CEST, 03:30pm EST.

Venue: San Mames, Bilbao, Spain.

Available TV: Telecinco, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...