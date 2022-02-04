Managing Madrid Podcast: Real Madrid crash out of Copa del Rey

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse discuss:

- Why did Carlo Ancelotti start Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo Goes, and Casemiro?

- All the things Carlo got wrong

- Lack of rotations

- Why doesn’t Carlo trust his backup XI?

- Carlo’s post-game quotes

- The rebuttal to his post-game quotes

- Struggles of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos

- Our giveaways

- Performance of Casemiro

- Eder Militao’s performance

- Karim Benzema’s absence

- The lack of pressure on Yeray / Inigo

- Carlo’s subs

- And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)