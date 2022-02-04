Player Ratings: Athletic Bilbao 1 - 0 Real Madrid; 2022 Copa Del Rey

Real Madrid have once again been knocked out of the Copa Del Rey. Carlo Ancelotti made the bizarre decision to start Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes, and Casemiro despite all three Brazilians arriving back from South America less than 48 hours before the match. Their performance was lackluster and the entire Real Madrid team performance was sub-par. There were no excuses for Real Madrid’s lack of a cohesive game plan and Carlo Ancelotti will take much of the blame for that along with his personnel choices.

Full match player ratings below:

Thibaut Courtois—7: Made one big save in the first half, but otherwise was not tested. No fault in the goal conceded.

Lucas Vazquez—4: Like so many in this match was a non-factor. Contributed little to the offense and gave too much space to Munian.

Eder Militao—7: One of the few players that can walk away with his head held high. Had a number of last ditch challengers to spare Madrid’s blushes and went toe to toe in a foot race with Inaki Williams.

Nacho—7: The only other player that can be salvaged from this match. Played with an intensity and freshness that only Militao could match. Had a number of important clearances to deny Athletic a chance on goal.

David Alaba—4: Played at left back and was not able to influence the match.

Casemiro—3: Two most pivotal moments fell to Casemiro: the 1 v 1 inside the box with Julen Agirrezabala which he scoffed right at the keeper and the poor pass which was cut out by Atheltic and led to Madrid’s goal conceded.

Luka Modric—3.5: Barring a small period between the 70th-75th minute, never really got into the game. Nullified by the intensity and well timed pressure of Athletic’s narrow mid block.

Toni Kroos—4: Was replaced due to “fatigue” but was probably the best of a very underwhelming Real Madrid midfield.

Rodrygo Goes—3: Ineffective both on the wing and in the false 9 position.

Vinicius Junior—4: Tried to pull things off but often was closed down with 3 or 4 players around him. Looked exhausted and should not have played this match.

Marco Asensio—4: Anonymous in the false 9 role. Started to play and make an impact in the 80th minute with a couple of backheel passes, but it wasn’t enough to give Madrid the impulse they needed.

Substitutions:

Isco—4: Replaced Vini and swapped with Rodrygo to play as a false 9. Instead of occupying the opposition backline, Isco came deep to get on the ball and Madrid never had a target man to force the backline into decisions.

Camavinga—3: Not the right player profile for this match. A progressive passer was needed to replace a player like Kroos and to help beat Athletic’s mid block.