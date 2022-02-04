Benzema rejoins Real Madrid squad in training, should be available against Granada

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema rejoined the squad in training this Friday and should be available when the team hosts Granada in the return of La Liga this Sunday. He had been recovering from the small muscle injury he picked up during Madrid’s match against Elche right ahead of the break.

Madrid will need to bounce back from the defeat at San Mames in the Copa del Rey Quarterfinals, where Benzema didn’t play and was sorely missed. Plus, Los Blancos will need to face Granada without Vinicius, who is suspended after seeing his fifth yellow card against Elche.

Ancelotti’s men are four points ahead of Sevilla in the table, so they will have to keep winning games if they want to keep their lead. Granada struggled early in the season but found some momentum lately, so Madrid can’t take this game for granted and will need to play with intensity from the first whistle.