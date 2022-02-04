CLIP (15mins): Discussion on Carlo Ancelotti’s lack of rotations

Last night’s post-game podcast was a 50+ minute therapy session, where Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse spoke about Carlo Ancelotti’s starting XI (specifically the decision to start Casemiro, Vinicius, Rodrygo), his subs, his post-game quotes, our success in Copa del Rey over the years, the performances of the players, tactical holes, and a ton more.

The Patrons got that all last night right after the game.

We’ve also uploaded a free clip on YouTube which you can find below. In this clip, Kiyan and Matt respond to Carlo Ancelotti’s quotes after the game where he said he was saving subs for extra time, and that journalists should be asking about why players like Vallejo, Carvajal, and Ceballos didn’t play too:

Book your tickets to these cities on the Managing Madrid Podcast world tour:

London, February

Washington DC, March

Chicago, April

Mumbai, May